1  of  3
Breaking News
Oklahoma granted REAL ID extension Amber Guyger sentenced to 10 years for murdering neighbor Botham Jean Duncan student arrested after making alleged threats

Cynthia Erivo cast as Aretha Franklin in ‘Genius’ season 3

Entertainment

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

This combination photo shows Cynthia Erivo performing at the 73rd annual Tony Awards in New York on June 9, 2019, left, and Aretha Franklin performing at the world premiere of “Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives” at Radio City Music Hall in New York on April 19, 2017. Erivo will play Franklin in a third installment of the National Geographic anthology series “Genius.” Production on “Genius: Aretha” will begin next month and the series is expected to debut next spring. (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — National Geographic has found its next “Genius.”

The network has tapped Cynthia Erivo to play Aretha Franklin in a third installment of the anthology series.

The authorized project will feature Franklin’s music. Erivo will perform songs from the singer’s catalog. Franklin died in 2018 of pancreatic cancer at age 76.

Erivo won a Tony Award, a Grammy and a Daytime Emmy for her work in “The Color Purple.”

“Genius” dramatizes the story of some of the world’s most legendary innovators. Previous seasons focused on Albert Einstein and Pablo Picasso, starring Geoffrey Rush and Antonio Banderas.

Production on “Genius: Aretha” will begin next month. The series is expected to debut next spring.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Texas listed as second-worst vaccination rate state

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texas listed as second-worst vaccination rate state"

SAFB utilizes advanced VR technologies to train flight, electrical systems students

Thumbnail for the video titled "SAFB utilizes advanced VR technologies to train flight, electrical systems students"

Surrounding Texas Roadhouse butchers compete for best cuts in Butcher Challenge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Surrounding Texas Roadhouse butchers compete for best cuts in Butcher Challenge"

WF community sends off Art and Soul Festival

Thumbnail for the video titled "WF community sends off Art and Soul Festival"

HH100 founding father, Roby Christie, honored by rotary club

Thumbnail for the video titled "HH100 founding father, Roby Christie, honored by rotary club"

UPDATE: Officials identify man dead in Wichita Auto Salvage incident

Thumbnail for the video titled "UPDATE: Officials identify man dead in Wichita Auto Salvage incident"

DPS investigates Nocona two-vehicle fatality

Thumbnail for the video titled "DPS investigates Nocona two-vehicle fatality"

Wendy Fox Trial

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wendy Fox Trial"

Border Report Brownsville

Thumbnail for the video titled "Border Report Brownsville"

Border Report McAllen KFDX

Thumbnail for the video titled "Border Report McAllen KFDX"

Border Report Columbus El Paso

Thumbnail for the video titled "Border Report Columbus El Paso"

Border Report Alpine

Thumbnail for the video titled "Border Report Alpine"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News