1  of  2
Breaking News
Judge Barney Fudge retires Amber Guyger found guilty of murder at trial in fatal shooting of neighbor Botham Jean

Dancehall artist known as Louie Rankin dies Canada car crash

Entertainment
Posted: / Updated:

This Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019 photo, released by the Ontario Provincial Police, shows the a smashed up vehicle involved in a fatal crash with transport truck near Shelburne, Ontario. Canadian police say the Jamaican dancehall reggae artist and actor known as Louie Rankin died Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, in the car crash involving a transport truck. (Ontario Provincial Police/The Canadian Press via AP)

TORONTO (AP) — Jamaican dancehall reggae artist and actor Louie Rankin, known for his 1992 hit “Typewriter,” died in a car crash involving a transport truck in Canada, police said Tuesday. He was 66.

Ontario Provincial Police Const. Shannon Gordanier confirmed that the person who died in the Monday morning collision was Leonard Ford, better known as Louie Rankin.

Rankin died at the scene of the accident on Highway 89 in Ontario and the driver of the transport truck suffered no physical injuries, police said. Police photos show a mangled vehicle and a truck along the side of a highway.

In 1992, he released his album Showdown that featured the hit “Typewriter.” He was nicknamed the “Original Don Dada.”

He starred in the 1998 movie “Belly” alongside rappers Nas and DMX, playing the character Ox.

Sidiki Morrison, who identified himself as Rankin’s manager and producer and is also known as Bizmo iBoss, said Rankin was a legend in his native Jamaica.

Rankin recently announced on Instagram that he was shooting a movie in Toronto with Morrison’s company, iHouse Records.

Rankin appeared in DJ Khaled’s 2016 music video for his song “Nas Album Done.”

DJ Khaled posted a series of photos of Rankin on Instagram overnight, saying he’d been friends with the artist for 20 years.

Nas also commemorated Rankin on the social media platform, calling him a “live wire.”

“Great working with this man,” Nas wrote. “A legend. In ‘Belly’ you stole the show.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

US Rep. Mac Thornberry speaks out on not seeking reelection

Thumbnail for the video titled "US Rep. Mac Thornberry speaks out on not seeking reelection"

Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Karen's Story

Thumbnail for the video titled "Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Karen's Story"

Texoma schools preparing for HB 496 to go into effect

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texoma schools preparing for HB 496 to go into effect"

Texoma schools preparing for HB 496 to go into effect

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texoma schools preparing for HB 496 to go into effect"

What The Tech

Thumbnail for the video titled "What The Tech"

US Rep. Mac Thornberry speaks out on not seeking reelection

Thumbnail for the video titled "US Rep. Mac Thornberry speaks out on not seeking reelection"

78th District Judge Barney Fudge retires

Thumbnail for the video titled "78th District Judge Barney Fudge retires"

Experts talk impacts of Munchausen Syndrome by Proxy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Experts talk impacts of Munchausen Syndrome by Proxy"

Heroic Dog Saves Owner From Fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "Heroic Dog Saves Owner From Fire"

Breast cancer awarness TCCU

Thumbnail for the video titled "Breast cancer awarness TCCU"

Sulphur Springs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sulphur Springs"

Birthdays & Anniversary 10-1-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversary 10-1-19"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News