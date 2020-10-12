‘Dateline’ reveals never-before-seen interview footage of Carole Baskin from 1998

(NBC News) — Tonight on “Dateline,” it’s a case that has gained renewed worldwide attention following Carole Baskin’s participation in the Netflix documentary, “Tiger King.” The mysterious disappearance of her husband, Don Lewis, who vanished in 1997 while preparing for a trip to Costa Rica. Baskin has denied any wrongdoing and has never been charged.

Here’s a preview:

“Dateline” interviewed Carole a year after Don went missing, and in this never before seen footage, she told us about the last day she saw him alive.

Carole Lewis: My husband left early in the morning and said that he wanted me to get a truck ready, that he was gonna be driving down to Miami to put on the freight cargo down to Costa Rica the next day. And he didn’t show up that day for feeding, which he always comes back at least in time for feeding around 7:00.

That 7 o’clock feeding was part of the couple’s daily routine, and missing it, said Carole, was odd.

CAROLE 1998: So when he still wasn’t here by 11:00, I still wasn’t too concerned. When he didn’t come home the rest of the night, then we turned him in as a missing person. And we haven’t seen or heard anything since then.

DONNA: Your world stops. We were devastated, obviously.

Don’s daughters by a previous marriage.

DONNA: We didn’t know what to think. Your, your father’s missing. Well, what, what does that mean, you know?

Did Don escape a bad marriage and head for Costa Rica?

Or did he meet a considerably more sinister ending?

And here’s a question: Did he even make it out of the sunshine state?

