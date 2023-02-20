WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — With the blend of country, conjunto, blues, and rock n’ roll, the Tejas Brothers have created a ‘Tex-Mex Honky Tonk’ sound that gets everybody on the dance floor.

Based in Fort Worth, the band formed in 2006 and has become one of the best live acts to see around the Lone Star State and beyond. The group formed at an open-mic night after playing regularly every weekend.

Dave Perez leads the group playing accordion and is the lead singer. Perez worked with the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office for four years. While working the midnight shift when he had downtime, he would practice playing on a piece of paper with the accordion buttons drawn on it.

“There were a lot of guys at the sheriff’s [office] that listened to all kinds of music,” Perez said. “This one guy, I remember I was practicing, and he said, ‘hey man, you got any Pantera on that thing?’ I said, ‘you know what, I do.’ That was actually a kind of a funny joke but several years later, he was coming to a show and I knew he was coming so I busted out a Pantera song.”

From Buck Owens, Johnny Cash, Mingo Saldivar, Steve Miller Band, and other influences, the band puts their own spin on songs.

During the performance, Perez shared a story of a dream he had of Ramón Ayala and Merle Haggard being booked at Billy Bob’s in Fort Worth on the same night and how they both played together on stage.

Hear the story below:

Tejas Brothers played The Iron Horse Pub located at 615 8th Street in downtown Wichita Falls on February 10, 2023.