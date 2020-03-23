1  of  25
David Byrne’s `American Utopia’ to come out in book form

David Byrne

FILE – This Oct. 20, 2019 file photo shows David Byrne during the Broadway opening night curtain call of “David Byrne’s American Utopia” in New York. The former Talking Heads frontman is collaborating on a book adaptation with the author and illustrator Maira Kalman, who worked on the Broadway show. The book, also called “American Utopia,” will be published Sept. 8 by Bloomsbury. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — David Byrne is adapting his stage play “American Utopia” for the printed page.

The former Talking Heads frontman is collaborating with the author and illustrator Maira Kalman, who worked on the Broadway show. The book, also called “American Utopia,” will be published Sept. 8 by Bloomsbury.

“Here is the hope and joy that I believe emanates from this show turned into something you can hold in your hand,” Byrne said in a statement Monday. Kalman said in a statement that the book was “a reminder to sing, dance, and waste not a moment.”

Byrne’s show also is scheduled to return to Broadway in September. Spike Lee is working on a documentary.

