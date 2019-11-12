1  of  2
De Niro named Screen Actors Guild life achievement honoree

Entertainment
Posted: / Updated:
Robert De Niro

FILE – This Oct. 24, 2019 file photo shows Robert De Niro at the Los Angeles premiere of “The Irishman.” De Niro will receive the Screen Actors Guild’s life achievement award at its award show in January. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Robert De Niro will receive the Screen Actors Guild’s life achievement award.

The guild announced that De Niro will be the 56th recipient of its highest honor at its SAG Awards on Jan. 19, 2020.

SAG cited De Niro’s extraordinary accomplishments in film and television, including two Academy Awards, a Presidential Medal of Freedom and numerous other honors. It also noted his co-founding and championing of New York City’s Tribeca Film Festival.

De Niro’s latest film is “The Irishman,” which is playing in theaters in limited release before arriving on Netflix at the end of the month.

The actor says in a statement that he’s honored to receive the award from a union that he’s been a part of for more than 50 years.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

