‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ star faces his own health problems

Entertainment
Posted: / Updated:
Beth Chapman, Duane Chapman

FILE – In this June 4, 2014 file photo, Beth Chapman, left, and Duane Chapman arrive at the CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena, in Nashville, Tenn. Chapman, known to millions as the star of the “Dog the Bounty Hunter” reality TV show, tells People magazine that he is facing his own medical problems after the death of his wife from cancer. Chapman, 66, appeared on an episode of “The Dr. Oz Show” on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, in which he learned that he’s suffering from a pulmonary embolism in the heart – meaning one or more of his arteries has been blocked by blood. (Photo by Wade Payne/Invision/AP, File)

DENVER (AP) — Duane Chapman, known to millions as the star of the “Dog the Bounty Hunter” reality TV show, tells People magazine that he is facing his own medical problems after the death of his wife from cancer.

Chapman, 66, appeared on Monday’s episode of “The Dr. Oz Show” in which he learned that he’s suffering from a pulmonary embolism in the heart — meaning one or more of his arteries has been blocked by blood.

Dr. Mehmet Oz counseled him not to be afraid and to get medical help, People reported.

People magazine says that Chapman was taken to a hospital in Colorado in mid-September after he felt a pain in his chest, according to the celebrity news site TMZ.

Beth Chapman, who co-starred with her husband on the show, died in June at age 51.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

What the Tech: App of the Day—Kitchen Stories

Thumbnail for the video titled "What the Tech: App of the Day—Kitchen Stories"

Smith's Gardentown ready for fall fun with pumpkin patch

Thumbnail for the video titled "Smith's Gardentown ready for fall fun with pumpkin patch"

House Armed Service Committee launches investigation into domestic violence in military

Thumbnail for the video titled "House Armed Service Committee launches investigation into domestic violence in military"

Hardeman Co. drug bust leads to more arrest in Oklahoma

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hardeman Co. drug bust leads to more arrest in Oklahoma"

Names released in WFPD bust on illicit massage parlors

Thumbnail for the video titled "Names released in WFPD bust on illicit massage parlors"

Quilting tradition sewed into the fabric of WF through sequential event

Thumbnail for the video titled "Quilting tradition sewed into the fabric of WF through sequential event"

Names released in WFPD bust on illicit massage parlors

Thumbnail for the video titled "Names released in WFPD bust on illicit massage parlors"

ATT employee expected to recover after flipping vehicle

Thumbnail for the video titled "ATT employee expected to recover after flipping vehicle"

Vernon woman dies in vehicle crash in Baylor Co.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vernon woman dies in vehicle crash in Baylor Co."

Fashion Night Out 2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fashion Night Out 2019"

Magic Massage Parlor Bust

Thumbnail for the video titled "Magic Massage Parlor Bust"

21st annual march for Jesus

Thumbnail for the video titled "21st annual march for Jesus"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News