Dolly Parton releasing debut thriller novel and simultaneous album

US singer Dolly Parton performs onstage during the 61st Annual Grammy Awards on February 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (NewsNation Now) — Dolly Parton is trading her microphone for a pen by working on a novel with author James Patterson.

The project, “Run Rose Run,” will be a thriller novel about an aspiring country singer who goes to Nashville to seek fortune and escape a troubled past.

Parton confirmed that the book’s release will be accompanied by a new album written to go along with the novel and expand on the story.

“I cannot be more excited about the release of my very first novel #RunRoseRun with @JP_Books. I also have a new CD to go along with the book, based on its characters and situations. I hope you enjoy the book and the songs as much as we’ve enjoyed putting it together,” Parton tweeted.

Co-author James Patterson has written dozens of books in the children’s and adult genres and collaborated with former President Bill Clinton on a presidential themed thriller series.

Patterson tweeted, “I am delighted to team up with America’s most beloved superstar, @DollyParton, to bring you Run, Rose, Run a new thriller about a young singer/songwriter on the rise and on the run…and determined to do whatever it takes to survive!”

Books have been a long passion for Parton. She created Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library which provides free books to children. The charity says it has gifted over 163 million books to over a million children since 1995.

“When I was growing up in the hills of East Tennessee, I knew my dreams would come true. I know there are children in your community with their own dreams. They dream of becoming a doctor or an inventor or a minister. Who knows, maybe there is a little girl whose dream is to be a writer and singer. The seeds of these dreams are often found in books and the seeds you help plant in your community can grow across the world.” Dolly parton explaining the formation of her charity

“Run Rose Run” will be published March 7, 2022 and is available for pre-order now. The accompanying album will be released in March as well.