Breaking News
Man arrested for murder of Eddie Donte Hill

Elena Ferrante’s new book sparks buzz ahead of awaited debut

Entertainment
Posted: / Updated:

ROME (AP) — At the stroke of midnight, Elena Ferrante’s latest novel debuts in Italy, with bookstores staying open into the wee hours for a legion of excited fans.

Stores planned to offer readings of excerpts of “La vita bugiarda degli adulti” (the lying life of adults) late Wednesday until the much-awaited book goes on sale early Thursday.

Ferrante’s latest novel explores the life of a girl in Naples from age 12 to 16.

Ferrante’s four-novel saga, starting with “My Brilliant Friend,” has sold millions of copies worldwide, with the last book published in 2014. That series began with the tale of the complicated friendship between two young girls in a tough Naples neighborhood.

The new novel’s publication in English is scheduled for June 9.

Ferrante’s use of a pseudonym has inspired quests to learn the author’s identity.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Iconic kids' show "Sesame Street" will celebrate its 50th anniversary this weekend.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Iconic kids' show "Sesame Street" will celebrate its 50th anniversary this weekend."

13-year-old murder suspect on the run

Thumbnail for the video titled "13-year-old murder suspect on the run"

With the help of technology, a North Carolina father in hospice care got to see his son play basketball one more time.

Thumbnail for the video titled "With the help of technology, a North Carolina father in hospice care got to see his son play basketball one more time."

All but one constitutional amendment passed in Tuesday's election

Thumbnail for the video titled "All but one constitutional amendment passed in Tuesday's election"

Proposition results

Thumbnail for the video titled "Proposition results"

General election turnout

Thumbnail for the video titled "General election turnout"

Birthdays & Anniversaries 11-6-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversaries 11-6-19"

Newly released body camera footage shows Arizona police using a taser on a man as he holds his 1-year-old daughter.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newly released body camera footage shows Arizona police using a taser on a man as he holds his 1-year-old daughter."

Crime spree ends in MN home invasion

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crime spree ends in MN home invasion"

6PM: Election Coverage

Thumbnail for the video titled "6PM: Election Coverage"

5PM Election Coverage

Thumbnail for the video titled "5PM Election Coverage"

Statewide propositions update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Statewide propositions update"