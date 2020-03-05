Former Fox White House reporter Wendell Goler dies

FILE – This May 4, 2010 file photo shows Fox News Channel’s Wendell Goler in the White House briefing room in Washington. Goler, a longtime White House correspondent for Fox News Channel who reported on government since the presidency of Ronald Reagan, died this week of apparent kidney failure. He was 70. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Wendell Goler, a longtime White House correspondent for Fox News Channel who reported on government since the presidency of Ronald Reagan, has died at age 70.

He died this week of apparent kidney failure, said a former Fox colleague, Brit Hume.

Goler was a Fox News original, joining the network at its inception in 1996 and working his way up to senior White House foreign affairs correspondent. He retired in 2014. He worked for The Associated Press and Washington-area television stations before joining Fox.

He was a panelist for Republican presidential debates in South Carolina and New Hampshire in 2007, and interviewed Hillary Clinton when she was secretary of state, and former First Lady Laura Bush.

“Wendell was a gifted correspondent, a wonderful colleague and a Fox News original whose reporting was respected on both sides of the aisle,” said Suzanne Scott, CEO of Fox News Media. “We extend our deepest condolences to his wife Marge and his entire family.”

Goler jokingly referred to himself as a “dinosaur” upon his retirement but said he was glad to work during a golden era in broadcasting.

Hume called Goler a valued friend who “did consistently solid and balanced work and his reports were always well-crafted, clear and easy to follow.”