Former newspaperman Robert S. Boyd dies at age 91

Entertainment
Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (AP) — Robert S. Boyd, who shared a 1973 Pulitzer Prize with colleague Clark Hoyt for coverage of Democratic vice presidential candidate Thomas Eagleton’s exit from the campaign due to mental health issues, has died. He was 91.

The journalist died of congestive heart failure at a retirement home in Philadelphia, Hoyt said.

Boyd spent 20 years as Washington bureau chief of Knight Ridder, once the nation’s second-largest newspaper chain with properties like The Philadelphia Inquirer and Miami Herald. He witnessed the secret U.S. bombing of Cambodia during the Vietnam War and received a tour of the Bay of Pigs from Cuban leader Fidel Castro.

At 65, Boyd became a science writer and traveled with a scientific expedition to the South Pole.

He is survived by his wife and five children.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Witnesses help stop alleged robber

Thumbnail for the video titled "Witnesses help stop alleged robber"

YMCA Imagination playground

Thumbnail for the video titled "YMCA Imagination playground"

17th artillery reunion

Thumbnail for the video titled "17th artillery reunion"

Birthdays & Anniversaries 9-20-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversaries 9-20-19"

Drug Bust: Duo arrested for manufacture and delivery

Thumbnail for the video titled "Drug Bust: Duo arrested for manufacture and delivery"

Probation violation of Stephanie Perry

Thumbnail for the video titled "Probation violation of Stephanie Perry"

Former owner of Outskirts sentenced in stalking case

Thumbnail for the video titled "Former owner of Outskirts sentenced in stalking case"

Allsup's Burritos

Thumbnail for the video titled "Allsup's Burritos"

Law Enforcement Facility

Thumbnail for the video titled "Law Enforcement Facility"

United Regional invests in new places and new faces with Barnett Road expansion

Thumbnail for the video titled "United Regional invests in new places and new faces with Barnett Road expansion"

4A Board discusses old Stanley Tools building, Cobra Kai Flight Academy potential expansion

Thumbnail for the video titled "4A Board discusses old Stanley Tools building, Cobra Kai Flight Academy potential expansion"

Vernon child receives special gift thanks to the Vernon PD

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vernon child receives special gift thanks to the Vernon PD"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News