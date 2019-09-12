Fox Business Network president stepping down after 20 years

Entertainment
Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (AP) — Fox Business Network says its president, Brian Jones, is leaving the network.

Jones worked at the Fox Business Network and the Fox News Channel for 20 years and was promoted to president two years ago. No reason was given for his departure.

He’s being replaced by Lauren Petterson, Fox News’s senior vice president of morning programming and talent development.

Petterson will still oversee talent development at Fox News. She has overseen the morning program “Fox & Friends” for 11 years.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Birthdays & Anniversaries 9-13-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversaries 9-13-19"

What the Tech: Antenna scams

Thumbnail for the video titled "What the Tech: Antenna scams"

Ranger @ Vernon College—Sept. 12, 2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ranger @ Vernon College—Sept. 12, 2019"

Football players give student clothes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Football players give student clothes"

Texoma Gives Totals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texoma Gives Totals"

Texoma Gives impacts more than 200 nonprofits

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texoma Gives impacts more than 200 nonprofits"

Texoma Gives impacts more than 200 nonprofits

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texoma Gives impacts more than 200 nonprofits"

Woman pleads guilty in Horseshoe Bend Estates car robbery

Thumbnail for the video titled "Woman pleads guilty in Horseshoe Bend Estates car robbery"

WFPD: 3 people charged with possession of controlled substance after allegedly tossing drugs out car window

Thumbnail for the video titled "WFPD: 3 people charged with possession of controlled substance after allegedly tossing drugs out car window"

Charges dropped in aggravated sexual assault case

Thumbnail for the video titled "Charges dropped in aggravated sexual assault case"

Texoma Gives impacts more than 200 nonprofits

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texoma Gives impacts more than 200 nonprofits"

Team of the Week: Hirschi Huskies- September 12, 2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Team of the Week: Hirschi Huskies- September 12, 2019"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News