Breaking News
Man arrested for murder of Eddie Donte Hill

French director probed for allegedly harassing actress

Entertainment
Posted: / Updated:

PARIS (AP) — The Paris prosecutor’s office is investigating French director Christophe Ruggia for alleged “sexual aggressions” after French actress Adele Haenel accused him of sexually harassing her when she was an adolescent.

Haenel, now 30, first detailed her allegations against Ruggia Sunday on the French investigative website Mediapart. She says Ruggia, who directed her first film, “Les Diables”, repeatedly touched her inappropriately when she was between 12 and 15 years old.

Ruggia has categorically denied the allegations via his lawyer Jean-Pierre Versini.

The Paris prosecutor’s office confirmed to The Associated Press that an inquiry opened Wednesday into Ruggia for “sexual aggressions against a 15-year-old minor.”

Haenel told French media this week that she did not wish to file a formal complaint because she didn’t trust the French justice system.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Iconic kids' show "Sesame Street" will celebrate its 50th anniversary this weekend.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Iconic kids' show "Sesame Street" will celebrate its 50th anniversary this weekend."

13-year-old murder suspect on the run

Thumbnail for the video titled "13-year-old murder suspect on the run"

With the help of technology, a North Carolina father in hospice care got to see his son play basketball one more time.

Thumbnail for the video titled "With the help of technology, a North Carolina father in hospice care got to see his son play basketball one more time."

All but one constitutional amendment passed in Tuesday's election

Thumbnail for the video titled "All but one constitutional amendment passed in Tuesday's election"

Proposition results

Thumbnail for the video titled "Proposition results"

General election turnout

Thumbnail for the video titled "General election turnout"

Birthdays & Anniversaries 11-6-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversaries 11-6-19"

Newly released body camera footage shows Arizona police using a taser on a man as he holds his 1-year-old daughter.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newly released body camera footage shows Arizona police using a taser on a man as he holds his 1-year-old daughter."

Crime spree ends in MN home invasion

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crime spree ends in MN home invasion"

6PM: Election Coverage

Thumbnail for the video titled "6PM: Election Coverage"

5PM Election Coverage

Thumbnail for the video titled "5PM Election Coverage"

Statewide propositions update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Statewide propositions update"