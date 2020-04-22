Breaking News
Gayle King starts call-in show to hear coronavirus stories

by: The Associated Press

FILE – In this Oct. 22, 2019 file photo, Gayle King attends the 2019 Women’s Media Awards, hosted by The Women’s Media Center, at the Mandarin Oriental New York in New York. King is facing death threats following a social media backlash caused by an interview with retired WNBA star Lisa Leslie that concerned the late Kobe Bryant. (Photo by Christopher Smith/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — CBS’ News’ Gayle King says she’s starting a temporary satellite radio program because she wants to hear how Americans are coping with lockdowns and social distancing measures.

King’s call-in show on SiriusXM will begin on Thursday at 5 p.m. Eastern, and will continue once a week for the five weeks after that.

She’s been broadcasting her “CBS This Morning” show from her Manhattan home and talked about the isolation caused by the pandemic. She wants to hear the stories of others dealing with loneliness, the stress of home schooling and managing stress, she said.

“These are such surreal times,” she said. “I look forward to hearing how everybody’s feeling and thinking … How do we navigate the uncertainty of this moment? As unsettling as this is, I believe we’ll make it through.”

The phone-in number for listeners is 1-888-947-8277.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

