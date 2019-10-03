1  of  3
Getty museum acquires Renaissance, Gothic masterpieces

Entertainment
LOS ANGELES (AP) — J. Paul Getty Museum in Los Angeles says it’s acquired an Italian Renaissance masterpiece and a pair of Gothic sculptures it ranks among the greatest works in its collection.

The Getty Thursday says it bought a 16th century painting by Agnolo Bronzino called “Virgin and Child With Saint Elizabeth and Saint John the Baptist.” It’s on display beginning this month.

The museum says the painting has been in private collections and hasn’t been on public view for centuries.

The 30-inch (762-millimeter) Gothic marble sculptures by Giovanni di Balduccio portray the angel Gabriel informing Mary that she will become the mother of Jesus.

They are from an Italian chapel that was destroyed in the 1300s.

The painting and sculptures were bought from a private collector for an undisclosed sum.

