1  of  4
Breaking News
Gov. Abbott appoints Wichitan to Judge Fudge’s position UPDATE: Victim identified in fatal overnight crash UPDATE: Wednesday Lawton shotting now a homicide Man arrested for murder of Eddie Donte Hill

Halperin’s ‘How to Beat Trump’ sells 502 copies in 1st week

Entertainment

by: HILLEL ITALIE, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Mark Halperin, Mark McKinnon

FILE – In this Aug. 11, 2016, file photo, author and producer Mark Halperin appears at the Showtime Critics Association summer media tour in Beverly Hills, Calif. Halperin’s book “How to Beat Trump,” his first since his career was upended by allegations of sexual harassment, sold just 502 copies in its first week. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Mark Halperin’s first book since his career was upended by allegations of sexual harassment is clearly no “Game Change.”

“How to Beat Trump” sold just 502 copies in its first week. The numbers were reported Wednesday by NPD BookScan, which tracks around 85% of print sales. Published Oct. 29 by Regan Arts, “How to Beat Trump” compiles comments from such Democratic strategists as Donna Brazile, David Axelrod and James Carville. News of the book came out in August and was met with widespread criticism, with the major networks saying they would not interview Halperin and even some of the book’s contributors distancing themselves.

Halperin was once a top political commentator who teamed with John Heilemann on the million-selling “Game Change,” an inside account of the 2008 presidential election.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

fake funerals are a growing trend

Thumbnail for the video titled "fake funerals are a growing trend"

"Jaws Of Life" Free Toddler Stuck In Shopping Cart

Thumbnail for the video titled ""Jaws Of Life" Free Toddler Stuck In Shopping Cart"

U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree On Its Way To Washington

Thumbnail for the video titled "U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree On Its Way To Washington"

Botched birthday cake triggers social media war

Thumbnail for the video titled "Botched birthday cake triggers social media war"

New law makes sleeping on the street punishable with a $1,000 fine, but won't be enforced if no shelter beds are open.

Thumbnail for the video titled "New law makes sleeping on the street punishable with a $1,000 fine, but won't be enforced if no shelter beds are open."

Birthdays & Anniversaries 11-7-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversaries 11-7-19"

The Salvation Army, famous for its red kettles and bell-ringers , is making it easier to donate this holiday season.

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Salvation Army, famous for its red kettles and bell-ringers , is making it easier to donate this holiday season."

Lawton shooting victim identified

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lawton shooting victim identified"

Midwestern Pkwy fatality

Thumbnail for the video titled "Midwestern Pkwy fatality"

Oncor: More than 1,300 without power in Wichita Falls

Thumbnail for the video titled "Oncor: More than 1,300 without power in Wichita Falls"

What the Tech: Venmo mistakes

Thumbnail for the video titled "What the Tech: Venmo mistakes"

IP fourth-grader turns life's lemons into national Lemonade Day success

Thumbnail for the video titled "IP fourth-grader turns life's lemons into national Lemonade Day success"