Harry Potter “Lumos” spell, iPhone hack allows fans to become real-life wizards

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A few days after the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, many Potterheads are taking to Twitter to share a new hack discovered that has made them a real-life wizard too!

Fans of the wizarding world have found out that if you say “Lumos” to your iPhone after saying “Hey, Siri” to start voice commands, your phone will turn on its flashlight.

In reverse, many users have also shared that saying “Nox” will turn off the flashlight feature, making it possible to access your flashlight completely by voice command.

For any Muggles who may not have entered the wizarding world of Harry Potter, witches and wizards can recite the spell “Lumos” to cause their wand to light up, and “Nox” to turn the light off.

According to many Twitter users, the same spells work on their phones, bringing a little magic into the real world.

Btw, this works! I turned on Hey Siri, and when I say "Hey Siri, Lumos," my phone turns on torch mode (or flashlight mode). When I say "Hey Siri, Nox," torch mode turns off. pic.twitter.com/u8xjZZuKQH — Ryan C.V. Lintao (@ry_lnt) January 3, 2022

Twitter users are also documenting their own experiences using the popular spell and sharing with other users that it does in fact work, and according to one video, it turns on “Torch Mode”, in other words, it activates your phone’s flashlight.

I found out today if you say ‘’Lumos’’to your phone the torch will turn on. Hagrid has just confirmed I’m officially a wizard 🤝 pic.twitter.com/FhIlbkGRRD — Adrian Richards (@KDMADRIAN) January 5, 2022

By adding the “Spells“ shortcut to your iPhone, you have access to even more spells!

Although the excitement of this feature has come to the forefront after the 20th Anniversary special on HBO, articles dating back to 2016 and a Reddit post dating back to 2018 shows that this feature has in fact been around for a while.

The Reddit user recommends tricks on how to get the feature to work best, suggesting to add spells as contacts in your phone so the device is able to pick them up.

If you are an Andriod user, don’t worry you haven’t been left out of all the magic! According to an article written by POPSUGAR, Andriod users can use the same voice commands using Google Assistant.