Breaking News
Wichita County woman arrested on animal cruelty charge

HBO orders 10 episodes of ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel

Entertainment

by: LYNN ELBER, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

This image released by HBO shows Sean Bean, foreground, and Sophie Turner, background from second left, Lena Headey and Jack Gleeson in a scene from the first season of “Game of Thrones.” HBO is green-lighting a new “Game of Thrones” prequel after reportedly canceling another that starred Naomi Watts. The cable channel said Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, that it’s given a 10-episode order to “House of the Dragon,” set 300 years before the original series that ended its eight-season run in May. (HBO via AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — HBO is green-lighting a new “Game of Thrones” prequel after reportedly canceling another that starred Naomi Watts.

The cable channel said Tuesday that it’s given a 10-episode order to “House of the Dragon,” set 300 years before the original series that ended its eight-season run in May.

The prequel is based on George R.R. Martin’s “Fire & Blood,” HBO said. The new drama was co-created by Martin and Ryan Condal, whose credits include “Colony.”

It will focus on House Targaryen, made famous in “Game of Thrones” by Emilia Clarke’s Daenerys and her fearsome dragons.

“House of the Dragon” was announced by HBO programming president Casey Bloys during a presentation for HBO Max, the streaming service launching in May 2020 . A spinoff of HBO megahit “Game of Thrones” would be a key attraction in the increasingly crowded streaming marketplace.

HBO declined comment on reports Tuesday that it had dropped another “Game of Thrones” prequel set thousands of years before the original. A pilot episode starring Watts had been filmed in Northern Ireland.

The straight-to-series order for “House of the Dragon,” whether a sign of faith in the project or pressure to get it into production, avoids letting devotees of the fantasy saga down once more.

Casting and an air date were not announced.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

3 CHILDREN 1 ADULT DEAD Nat

Thumbnail for the video titled "3 CHILDREN 1 ADULT DEAD Nat"

Birthdays & Anniversary 10-30-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversary 10-30-19"

Wearable device uses "neuromodulation therapy" to help control essential tremors.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wearable device uses "neuromodulation therapy" to help control essential tremors."

Cat helps kids with glasses

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cat helps kids with glasses"

WF 4B Board meeting

Thumbnail for the video titled "WF 4B Board meeting"

Early voting times change

Thumbnail for the video titled "Early voting times change"

What The Tech: Google tracking

Thumbnail for the video titled "What The Tech: Google tracking"

Man arrested after attempting to take officer's gun

Thumbnail for the video titled "Man arrested after attempting to take officer's gun"

Smith's Gardentown receives a big honor for 70-years of service

Thumbnail for the video titled "Smith's Gardentown receives a big honor for 70-years of service"

WFPD provides safety tips for trick or treaters

Thumbnail for the video titled "WFPD provides safety tips for trick or treaters"

Local businesses recognized by BBB

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local businesses recognized by BBB"

HY: Psoriatic Arthritis

Thumbnail for the video titled "HY: Psoriatic Arthritis"