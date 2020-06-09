New Spike Lee film coming to Netflix on Friday

This image released by Netflix shows, from left, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Norm Lewis, Clarke Peters, Delroy Lindo and Jonathan Majors in a scene from the Spike Lee film “Da 5 Bloods.” (David Lee/Netflix via AP)

Soldiers return to the field of battle in “Da 5 Bloods.” this Spike Lee film follows a group of black veterans returning to Vietnam.

There, they search for the remains of squad leader Chadwick Boseman as well as a stash of gold….while trying to reconcile past acts committed for a country that did not support them. “Da 5 Bloods” comes to Netflix Friday.

Some secrets cannot be kept in “Artemis Fowl.” this “Men in Black” meets “the Davinci Code” adventure was expected to be one of the biggest films of the summer. It’s about a boy-genius harnessing the magic of a mysterious world to find his kidnapped father. The theatrical release was scrapped due to coronavirus concerns, but Disney-Plus subscribers can tap in to the on-demand premiere this week.

Art imitates life in “the King of Staten Island.” SNL cast member Pete Davidson stars in this film directed by Judda. It’s a semi autobiographical look at the comedian’s life, from losing his father at an early age to trying to find motivation in his mid 20’s while still living at home with his mom. “the king of Staten Island” will be available on multiple streaming platforms.