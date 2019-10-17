Iconic Las Vegas wedding chapel is no longer up for sale

Entertainment
Posted: / Updated:
CHAPEL

FILE – In this Jan. 3, 2004 file photo, people stand near A Little White Chapel on Las Vegas Boulevard in Las Vegas. The owner of the chapel where celebrity couples like Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have gotten married is staying wedded to her business. Charlotte Richards told KVVU-TV on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, that she is taking A Little White Wedding Chapel off the market. The iconic property was listed for $12 million back in April. (AP Photo/Joe Cavaretta, File)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The owner of a Las Vegas chapel where celebrity couples like Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have gotten married is staying wedded to her business.

Charlotte Richards told KVVU-TV on Wednesday that she is taking A Little White Wedding Chapel off the market.

The iconic property had been listed for $12 million in April.

Richards says she received one offer but declined it.

After more consideration, she has decided to hold onto the business she operated since 1951.

The chapel has become a Sin City icon over the years hosting quickie wedding ceremonies including for pop singer Britney Spears in 2004.

“Game of Thrones” actress Turner and singer Jonas married there in May.

___

Information from: KVVU-TV, http://www.kvvu.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Turkey Day Giveaway

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Recent Videos

Kellog's all together cereal

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kellog's all together cereal"

get paid to test out luxury homes

Thumbnail for the video titled "get paid to test out luxury homes"

Get paid to watch 30 disney movies

Thumbnail for the video titled "Get paid to watch 30 disney movies"

No Jail Time In Police Training Shooting

Thumbnail for the video titled "No Jail Time In Police Training Shooting"

High School HAZMAT: Student suits up to avoid campus bedbugs

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School HAZMAT: Student suits up to avoid campus bedbugs"

Texoma Brick heads

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texoma Brick heads"

Birthdays & Anniversaries 10-17-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversaries 10-17-19"

Many camp out in Dallas for Trump Rally

Thumbnail for the video titled "Many camp out in Dallas for Trump Rally"

Insurance fraud plead

Thumbnail for the video titled "Insurance fraud plead"

Doll Delivery: Viral post inspires special barbie gift

Thumbnail for the video titled "Doll Delivery: Viral post inspires special barbie gift"

Guitarist Tony Memmel, born with only one hand, is touring the country to inspire children born with different limbs.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Guitarist Tony Memmel, born with only one hand, is touring the country to inspire children born with different limbs."

Robo Calls

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robo Calls"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News