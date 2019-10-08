Impostor shows up at comedian Lampanelli’s home

FILE – In this May 13, 2019 file photo, Lisa Lampanelli attends the 23rd annual Webby Awards at Cipriani Wall Street in New York. Lampanelli can be forgiven if she didn’t laugh when an impostor showed up at her home. Fairfield police say they responded to the comedian’s home last week after her sister said she got a phone call from a woman claiming to be Lampanelli. The woman said she was at her house but was locked out and couldn’t remember where the spare key was. Police say the real Lampanelli was out of state at the time. (Photo by Christopher Smith/Invision/AP, File)

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Lisa Lampanelli can be forgiven if she didn’t laugh when she found out an impostor showed up at her home.

Police in Fairfield, Connecticut, say they responded to the comedian’s home last week after her sister said she got a phone call from a woman claiming to be Lampanelli.

The woman said she was at her house but was locked out and couldn’t remember where the spare key was.

Police say the real Lisa Lampanelli was out of state at the time.

Officers found 56-year-old Anna Dominguez, of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, in a car in the driveway.

Police say Dominguez had the same hairstyle as the comedian and was wearing similar clothing.

Dominguez was charged with attempted burglary. A court clerk said Tuesday she had not posted a $500 bond and does not yet have an attorney.

She is scheduled to appear in court Nov. 7.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

