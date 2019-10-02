Jaguars owner investing in national Black News Channel

Breaking News
by: BRENDAN FARRINGTON, Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan says he’ll be the majority investor in the nation’s only 24-hour news network aimed at African American viewers.

The billionaire entrepreneur told The Associated Press on Wednesday that he believes the African American community is underserved and he hopes the network will be a bridge to connect all cultures.

Khan said he is committed to a long-term investment in the network.

Former Republican U.S. Rep. J.C. Watts will be chairman of the new network, which will be available via cable and satellite viewers in 33 million households.

That includes major African American markets such as New York, Atlanta, New Orleans, Chicago and Los Angeles. The network is to begin broadcasting in November and will be based in Tallahassee, Florida’s capital, with bureaus around the country, Watts said.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

