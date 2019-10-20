Jennifer Lawrence marries art dealer Cooke Maroney

Entertainment
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Sept. 24, 2019 file photo, actress Jennifer Lawrence smiles during a photocall before Dior’s Ready To Wear Spring-Summer 2020 collection, unveiled during the fashion week, in Paris. Lawrence got married over the weekend in Rhode Island during a ceremony and reception studded with Hollywood stars. The “Hunger Games” and “Silver Linings Playbook” star tied the knot with New York art dealer Cooke Maroney on Saturday, Oct. 19 at a Newport mansion. Lawrence’s publicist confirmed to The Associated Press the wedding took place. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence got married over the weekend in Rhode Island during a ceremony and reception studded with Hollywood stars.

The “Hunger Games” star tied the knot with New York art dealer Cooke Maroney on Saturday at a Newport, Rhode Island, mansion.

Lawrence’s publicist confirmed to The Associated Press that the wedding took place, but did not provide additional details.

People.com reports that Emma Stone, Kris Jenner and Amy Schumer were among the 150 guests at Belcourt Castle, which is owned by Carolyn Rafaelian, owner and founder of the jewelry company Alex and Ani.

The Newport Daily News reports that about 100 fans stood outside the mansion hoping to catch a glimpse of a celebrity.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Turkey Day Giveaway

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Recent Videos

Mystery Art festival brings excitement to WF

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mystery Art festival brings excitement to WF"

4A vote could help bring more skilled workers to Wichita Co.

Thumbnail for the video titled "4A vote could help bring more skilled workers to Wichita Co."

11th annual Petrolia festival benefits local organizations

Thumbnail for the video titled "11th annual Petrolia festival benefits local organizations"

Fall Festival at Farmers Market harvests fun for the whole family

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fall Festival at Farmers Market harvests fun for the whole family"

Sprague former employees reunite 27 years after plant's closing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sprague former employees reunite 27 years after plant's closing"

Kamay Volunteer Fire Dept. feeds community through fundraiser

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kamay Volunteer Fire Dept. feeds community through fundraiser"

4A Board votes to extend SAFB Main Gate contract

Thumbnail for the video titled "4A Board votes to extend SAFB Main Gate contract"

4A Board votes to extend SAFB Main Gate contract

Thumbnail for the video titled "4A Board votes to extend SAFB Main Gate contract"

41st annual Chamber of Horrors

Thumbnail for the video titled "41st annual Chamber of Horrors"

Dogs test speed in Agility Trial

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dogs test speed in Agility Trial"

Graham ISD receives much-needed help from GRMC

Thumbnail for the video titled "Graham ISD receives much-needed help from GRMC"

Burkburnett woman sentenced for child abandonment and endangerment

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burkburnett woman sentenced for child abandonment and endangerment"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News