Judd Nelson: No misgivings about ‘The Breakfast Club’

This combination photo shows actor Judd Nelson backstage during the 82nd Academy Awards in Los Angeles on March 7, 2010, left, and actress Molly Ringwald at a screening in Beverly Hills, Calif. on May 24, 2018. Nelson says he doesn’t share the misgivings about “The Breakfast Club” that co-star Ringwald expressed in a first-person column for The New Yorker in 2018. She wrote about watching the movie a few years earlier with her then 10-year-old daughter and the interactions that her character had with the bad boy portrayed by Nelson. He says he thinks the 1985 movie is “a product of its time.” (AP Photo)

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Actor Judd Nelson says he doesn’t share the misgivings about “The Breakfast Club” that co-star Molly Ringwald expressed in a first-person column.

In April 2018, Ringwald wrote a column for The New Yorker about watching the movie a few years earlier with her then 10-year-old daughter. Her discomfort focuses on interactions that her character had with a “bad boy” portrayed by Nelson.

In an interview with The StarNews of Wilmington , Nelson says he thinks the 1985 movie is “a product of its time” and that he doesn’t “see those problems that Molly sees.”

The 59-year-old Nelson is in Wilmington to star in the play “Love Letters,” which will be performed Saturday at Kenan Auditorium. His co-star in the two-person drama is Sheryl Lee, who played Laura Palmer in “Twin Peaks.”

