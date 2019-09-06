Judge approves moves to streamline Weinstein case

Harvey Weinstein leaves court, Monday, Aug. 26, 2019 in New York. Weinstein’s lawyers want the trial moved from New York City to Long Island or upstate New York – part of the last-minute wrangling that includes efforts by prosecutors to bolster their case with testimony from actress Annabella Sciorra, who says Weinstein raped her in the 1990s. Weinstein has denied all accusations of non-consensual sex. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge is signing off on changes meant to streamline Harvey Weinstein’s sexual assault case after a recent flurry of activity.

Judge James Burke on Friday approved consolidating two indictments against the movie mogul and gave prosecutors the green light to swap a pair of older predatory sexual assault charges with new ones.

Weinstein pleaded not guilty Aug. 26 to a new indictment adding the new charges. Prosecutors then asked to have old versions of those charges dismissed.

Prosecutors say the new charges were needed to lay the legal foundation for “Sopranos” actress Annabella Sciorra (shee-OR’-uh) to testify about claims that Weinstein raped her in 1993.

Weinstein’s case involves allegations from other women. He has denied all accusations of nonconsensual sex. His trial is scheduled to start Jan. 6.