Judge denies bail for R. Kelly in NYC sex-abuse case

FILE – In this Sept. 17, 2019 file photo, R. Kelly appears during a hearing at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in Chicago. A federal judge in New York City has denied bail to the R&B singer his sex-abuse case. Kelly didn’t attend the hearing on Wednesday, Oct. 2, on a defense motion asking for his release on bond. (Antonio Perez/ via AP Pool, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge in New York City has denied bail to R&B singer R. Kelly in his sex-abuse case.

Kelly didn’t attend the hearing on Wednesday on a defense motion asking for his release on bond. U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly agreed with prosecutors that he’s a flight risk and a potential threat to witnesses.

He remains detained in Chicago, where he faces related charges. A judge there hasn’t ruled on a request to reconsider releasing him on bond.

Kelly, whose full name is Robert Kelly, is accused of using his fame to recruit young women and girls for illegal sexual activity.

The New York judge set a trial date of May 18. That would follow a trial in Chicago scheduled to begin on April 27.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

