Julia Louis-Dreyfus comes short of making Emmy history

NEW YORK (AP) — Julia Louis-Dreyfus has come short of making Emmy history for the most overall acting wins.

The “Veep” actress Sunday lost her shot at a ninth statuette as an actress, losing the best comedy crown to Phoebe Waller-Bridge of “Fleabag.”

Louis-Dreyfus was hoping to best Cloris Leachman’s haul of eight acting wins.

The “Seinfeld” alum went into the night with a career tally of 11 and the chance to win two more for producing and acting in “Veep.” But both those awards eluded her.

Her mantel includes three Emmys for producing “Veep,” one for her supporting turn on “Seinfeld” in 1996 and another for starring on “The New Adventures of Old Christine” in 2006. She then became the first actress to win the comedy acting award six times in a row for the same role.

