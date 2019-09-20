Julie Andrews to receive American Film Institute honor

Entertainment
Posted: / Updated:

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The American Film Institute is honoring Julie Andrews with its Life Achievement Award.

The organization said Friday that Andrews will receive the award at the Gala Tribute on April 25 in Los Angeles. It will be broadcast on TNT.

Andrews’ acting career has spanned several decades, winning an Academy Award in 1965 for her starring role in “Mary Poppins.” She also starred in “The Sound of Music” and “The Princess Diaries.”

Andrews received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2011. She also won two Grammys through “Mary Poppins” and “Julie Andrews’ Collection of Poems, Songs and Lullabies.”

The 83-year-old actress will be the 48th recipient of the prestigious honor from the AFI, joining Mel Brooks, Robert De Niro, Meryl Streep and George Clooney. This year’s honoree was Denzel Washington .

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Champions hallway in Holliday grows with UIL 2019 overall state champion title

Thumbnail for the video titled "Champions hallway in Holliday grows with UIL 2019 overall state champion title"

88th annual Pioneer Reunion underway

Thumbnail for the video titled "88th annual Pioneer Reunion underway"

22nd annual Caribfest brings Texomans together, island culture to community

Thumbnail for the video titled "22nd annual Caribfest brings Texomans together, island culture to community"

Jailers needed for Wichita Co. Jail

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jailers needed for Wichita Co. Jail"

Marine veteran receives high honor

Thumbnail for the video titled "Marine veteran receives high honor"

Witnesses help stop alleged robber

Thumbnail for the video titled "Witnesses help stop alleged robber"

YMCA Imagination playground

Thumbnail for the video titled "YMCA Imagination playground"

17th artillery reunion

Thumbnail for the video titled "17th artillery reunion"

Birthdays & Anniversaries 9-20-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversaries 9-20-19"

Drug Bust: Duo arrested for manufacture and delivery

Thumbnail for the video titled "Drug Bust: Duo arrested for manufacture and delivery"

Probation violation of Stephanie Perry

Thumbnail for the video titled "Probation violation of Stephanie Perry"

Former owner of Outskirts sentenced in stalking case

Thumbnail for the video titled "Former owner of Outskirts sentenced in stalking case"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News