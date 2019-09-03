Justin Bieber opens up about his steep fall from grace

by: The Associated Press

FILE – In this Nov. 22, 2015 file photo, Justin Bieber arrives at the American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Bieber is opening up about a string of “bad decisions” that led him to go from being a beloved teen performer to “the most ridiculed, judged and hated person in the world.” In a very personal and introspective Instagram post, the pop star examines how childhood fame led to depression, lack of responsibility, and becoming disrespectful to women. Now 25, Bieber credited the support of friends, his Christian faith and his marriage with helping to turn his life around. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Justin Bieber is opening up about a string of “bad decisions” that led him to go from being a beloved teen performer to “the most ridiculed, judged and hated person in the world.”

In a very personal and introspective Instagram post , the pop star examines how childhood fame led to depression, lack of responsibility, “doing pretty heavy drugs” and becoming disrespectful to women. At age 18, he had “millions in the bank” but “no skills in the real world.”

Now 25, Bieber credited the support of friends, his Christian faith and his marriage with helping turn his life around.

He wrote: “It’s taken me years to bounce back from all of these terrible decisions, fix broken relationships, and change relationship habits.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

