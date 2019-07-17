Ken Ehrlich returns as executive producer of Grammy Awards

Breaking News
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ken Ehrlich is returning as executive producer of the 62nd annual Grammy Awards for the last time, capping his 40th anniversary with what’s called “music’s biggest night.”

The Recording Academy announced Wednesday that Ben Winston will become the executive producer for the 63rd telecast in 2021.

The academy says Ehrlich is known for his unexpected pairings of artists during the program such as Eminem and Elton John, Prince and Beyonce, and Bruce Springsteen with Joe Walsh.

The 76-year-old wished the best to his successor. Winston is a six-time Emmy Award-winner and is co-producer of “The Late Late Show with James Corden” on CBS. He was also a creator of the show’s “Carpool Karaoke” segments.

The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards will take place on Jan. 26 on CBS.

