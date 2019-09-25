Kylie Jenner hospitalized, will miss Paris Fashion Week

Entertainment

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Kylie Jenner

FILE – In this May 6, 2019 file photo, Kylie Jenner attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the “Camp: Notes on Fashion” exhibition in New York. Jenner has been hospitalized with an undisclosed illness and will have to skip a planned cosmetics rollout at Paris Fashion Week. The 22-year-old social media star and makeup mogul said on Twitter Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, that she’s “really sick and unable to travel.” (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

Kylie Jenner has been hospitalized with an undisclosed illness and will have to skip a planned cosmetics rollout at Paris Fashion Week.

The 22-year-old social media star and makeup mogul said on Twitter Wednesday that she’s “really sick and unable to travel.”

A representative for Jenner says she’s in the hospital but doing well.

Neither gave details on what illness sent her to the hospital.

On Tuesday, she had announced that a new collaboration between her makeup line, Kylie Cosmetics, and designer Olivier Rousteing of Balmain would be unveiled in Paris Friday.

Jenner says she’s heartbroken but is excited to watch the event.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

