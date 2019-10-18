Lady Gaga falls off stage while dancing with fan

Lady Gaga

FILE – This Feb. 10, 2019 file photo shows Lady Gaga performing at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. Lady Gaga is recovering after falling off stage while dancing with a fan at a concert. During her Las Vegas show Thursday night, the pop star invited a fan onstage who picked her up and lost balance, and both plunged to the floor as a result. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Lady Gaga is recovering after falling off the stage while dancing with a fan at a concert.

During her Las Vegas show Thursday night, the pop star invited a fan onstage who picked her up and lost balance. Both plunged to the floor as a result.

Moments after the fall, Gaga was back onstage with the fan and told him: “You promise me you’re not gonna be sad about that, right?”

He responded: “I promise.”

Several fans posted video of the fall and Gaga’s return to the stage on social media.

After the show Gaga posted Instagram photos of herself in a bath, writing: “Post show routine: ice bath for 5-10 min, hot bath for 20, then compression suit packed with ice packs for 20.”

A representative for Gaga didn’t reply to an email seeking comment. The singer has suffered from fibromyalgia, a condition marked by chronic and widespread musculoskeletal pain, and she has canceled several concerts as a result.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

