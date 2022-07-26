WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — There was one very important question you could ask just about anyone Tuesday evening and it was what would they do if they won the $830 million Mega Millions jackpot?

“First thing I’d do is leave town, then pay off my family bills,” one local resident said.

“Put my house up for sale, move away, buy a compound for all my family and anybody else who wanted to come and maybe a couple planes,” another said.

Those are just a few things that people would do if they became Tuesday night’s Mega Millions Jackpot Winner. The estimated cash value would be $487 million dollars, making it the fourth largest in U.S. Lottery history, and with a prize like that, everybody is buying a ticket!

“It’s been triple the amount of lottery sales that we usually do. It’s been very busy. If we, on a normal day, do 100 or 200 in lottery then lately it’s been 600 to 1,200. Yeah, it’s been quite a drastic increase,” Clifford Mar’Shall store manager of the local Shell gas station on Loop 11 said.

Mar’Shall says if you bought your ticket from them, that may be a good sign because this location has sold winning tickets before.

“A $15 million ticket about three years ago, a week before Halloween. It was Texas Lottery though not Megamillions,” Mar’Shall said.

While you have a better chance at getting struck by lightening, when the reward is this high you just have to test your luck!

“I’d take care of my community, take care of my boss, and you know just do good things with it. A little charity, donate to charity a little bit,” one local resident said.

So whatever your plans are if you win, we wish every lottery player out there good luck!