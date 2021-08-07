Lynyrd Skynyrd withdraws from Pro Football Hall of Fame concert after band member tests positive for COVID-19

CANTON, Ohio (WJW/NEXSTAR) — Lynyrd Skynyrd has canceled at least four of their scheduled performances after band member Rickey Medlocke tested positive for COVID-19.

The news comes only days before the “Free Bird” group was scheduled to co-headline the 2021 Concert for Legends at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio. The concert, which closes out the 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Enshrinement Week, was scheduled for Aug. 9.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, Lynyrd Skynyrd is unable to perform the next four shows,” reads a statement from a publicist for the band, via the Pro Football Hall of Fame. “Longtime band member Rickey Medlocke has tested positive for COVID-19. Rickey is home resting and responding well to treatment.”

The band was set to co-headline the concert with Brad Paisley. Opening act Jimmie Allen will instead extend his performance and play a full set before Paisley takes the stage.

Fans who already purchased tickets can request a refund at the event’s ticketing options page by Monday at 6 p.m. EST. Further ticket sales for the concert were temporarily suspended as of Saturday afternoon.

The publicist for Lynyrd Skynyd’s did not specifically identify the dates of further canceled shows. According to the group’s website, Lynyrd Skynyrd’s next three concert stops were scheduled for Jackson, Mississippi, on Aug. 10; Atlanta on Aug. 13; and Cullman, Alabama, on Aug. 14.