‘Marriage Story,’ ‘Farewell,’ ‘Uncut Gems’ top Gotham noms

Entertainment
Posted: / Updated:

This image released by A24 shows Awkwafina, center, in a scene from “The Farewell.” The film received three Gotham Awards nominations, including one for best feature. The Gotham Awards are one of the first stops in Hollywood’s awards season but focus entirely on independent films as voted on by panels of journalists and filmmakers. (A24 via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — Noah Baumbach’s “Marriage Story,” Lulu Wang’s “The Farewell” and the Safdie brothers’ “Uncut Gems” led the 29th annual Gotham Awards with three nominations apiece, including best feature.

The Independent Filmmaker Project, which puts on the Gothams, announced the nominations Thursday for the December 2nd awards ceremony. The Gotham Awards are one of the first stops in Hollywood’s awards season. They focus entirely on independent films as voted on by panels of journalists and filmmakers.

“Marriage Story” was also nominated for Adam Driver’s performance and Baumbach’s script. “The Farewell” added nods for Wang’s screenplay and Awkwafina’s leading performance. “Uncut Gems” also earned nominations for Adam Sandler and Julia Fox, for breakthrough actor.

Also up for best feature are Lorene Scafaria’s “Hustlers” and Trey Edward Shults’ “Waves.”

Indie distributor A24 dominated the awards with 14 nominations, including three for “The Last Black Man in San Francisco.”

