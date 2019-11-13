1  of  2
Maya Angelou, RuPaul among California Hall of Fame class

Maya Angelou

FILE – In this Nov. 21, 2008, file photo, poet Maya Angelou smiles at an event in Washington. Angelou, who died in 2014, is among several inductees for the next class of the California Hall of Fame. Gov. Gavin Newsom and first partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom announced the inductees on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Author Maya Angelou and performer RuPaul are among the inductees for the next class of California Hall of Fame.

Gov. Gavin Newsom and his wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, announced the inductees on Wednesday.

The class includes soccer player and two-time World Cup champion Brandi Chastain, skateboarder and entrepreneur Tony Hawk, actor and comedian George Lopez, chef and restaurateur Wolfgang Puck, astrophysicist France A. Córdova, author Jeanne Wakatsuki Houston, civil rights leader James M. Lawson Jr. and winemaker Helen M. Turley.

The class will be inducted during a ceremony on Dec. 10, though Angelou died in 2014.

The California Hall of Fame started in 2006, and inductees are selected each year by the governor and first partner.

Newsom is a Democrat and says the inductees “embody California’s innovative spirit.”

