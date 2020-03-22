1  of  25
Michelle Obama, Oprah, more joined an epic (virtual) party

Entertainment
Posted: / Updated:

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The hottest party in town Saturday night was on DJ D-Nice’s Instagram, where over 100,000 accounts tuned in during his epic 10-hour set including the likes of Michelle Obama, Oprah, Rihanna and Will Smith.

Oprah tweeted that it was the “best party of 1 and 100K I’ve ever been to.” Smith expressed a similar sentiment.

As the world practices social distancing to slow the spread of the coronavirus, many have been looking for ways to hang out virutally and D-Nice’s joyous dance party proved to be just the ticket.

D-Nice has been hosting Club Quarantine parties on his Instagram Live since Wednesday, but it hit a peak Saturday night, attracting entertainers, athletes and politicians to the account, like Missy Elliott, Ellen DeGeneres, Mark Zuckerberg and Magic Johnson.

Presidential hopefuls Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders also stopped by the virtual party, as did Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Kamala Harris.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

___

The Associated Press receives support for health and science coverage from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

