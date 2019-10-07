Michelle Obama’s next project is a companion to ‘Becoming’

Entertainment
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Nov. 17, 2018 file photo, former first lady Michelle Obama speaks to the crowd as she presents her anticipated memoir “Becoming” during her book tour stop in Washington. Obama’s first book since “Becoming” is more about her readers than about herself. “Becoming: A Guided Journal for Discovering Your Voice” will be published Nov. 19, 2019, by Clarkson Potter, an imprint of Penguin Random House. The new release was announced Monday, Oct. 7 and is a companion to her multimillion-selling “Becoming,” which came out last November. It features an introduction by the former first lady and quotations and questions related to her memoir and is designed to help readers tell their own stories. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Michelle Obama’s first project since “Becoming” is more about her readers than about herself.

“Becoming: A Guided Journal for Discovering Your Voice” will be published Nov. 19 by Clarkson Potter, an imprint of Penguin Random House. The new release was announced Monday. It is a companion to her multimillion-selling “Becoming,” which came out last November. It features an introduction by the former first lady and quotations and questions related to her memoir. It is designed to help readers tell their own stories.

In the introduction, Obama writes that she hopes the journal will encourage people to write down their “experiences, thoughts, and feelings, in all their imperfections, and without judgment.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Coffee with a purpose

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coffee with a purpose"

Townhall meeting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Townhall meeting"

8th annual empty bowls event

Thumbnail for the video titled "8th annual empty bowls event"

Joshua Brown fatality

Thumbnail for the video titled "Joshua Brown fatality"

pedestrian collision

Thumbnail for the video titled "pedestrian collision"

Young brain cancer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Young brain cancer"

Daycare escape NBC News

Thumbnail for the video titled "Daycare escape NBC News"

Hate symbol NBC News

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hate symbol NBC News"

Heaviest pumpkin ever

Thumbnail for the video titled "Heaviest pumpkin ever"

National 4-H Week FOX

Thumbnail for the video titled "National 4-H Week FOX"

Phone tracking personal data

Thumbnail for the video titled "Phone tracking personal data"

Birthdays & Anniversaries 10-7-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversaries 10-7-19"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News