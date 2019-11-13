1  of  2
Breaking News
Altus police searching for missing man LIVE Impeachment hearings: Watch testimony while getting breakdown of process

MSNBC brings George Conway as analyst for Trump hearing

Entertainment
Posted: / Updated:

Members of the media set up to cover the House public impeachment hearings Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, on Capitol Hill in Washington. With the bang of a gavel, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff will open the hearings into President Donald Trump’s pressure on Ukraine to investigate political rivals. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

NEW YORK (AP) — MSNBC has George Conway, husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway and a prominent social media critic of President Donald Trump, as an analyst at the opening of the impeachment hearings.

Conway was identified as onscreen as a “conservative attorney.”

In the hour before the hearing started, Conway said he was horrified and appalled that few Republicans believe that Trump abused his power as president.

Meanwhile, Fox News Channel brought Kenneth Starr, the special prosecutor who made the case for President Bill Clinton’s impeachment, as an analyst prior to the hearing. Starr said making a charge of bribery against Trump is going to seem like a stretch for people on the street.

The hearing was being shown live on broadcast and cable news.

___

This story has been corrected to show Kellyanne Conway’s title is White House counselor.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Impeachment Inquiry

Thumbnail for the video titled "Impeachment Inquiry"

Officials at Minnesota school apologize after hot meals were taken from as many as 40 students and tossed in the trash because they owed more than $15 in outstanding lunch debts.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Officials at Minnesota school apologize after hot meals were taken from as many as 40 students and tossed in the trash because they owed more than $15 in outstanding lunch debts."

New Treatment Offers Dry Eye Relief

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Treatment Offers Dry Eye Relief"

Freshman dies after being found unconscious at Alpha Tau Omega fraternity house.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Freshman dies after being found unconscious at Alpha Tau Omega fraternity house."

Artifacts Discovered at Ohio Church

Thumbnail for the video titled "Artifacts Discovered at Ohio Church"

Oh! Christmas Tree

Thumbnail for the video titled "Oh! Christmas Tree"

Birthdays & Anniversaries 11-13-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversaries 11-13-19"

Rainbow House donation drive

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rainbow House donation drive"

Wichitan of the year

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wichitan of the year"

WF economic outlook

Thumbnail for the video titled "WF economic outlook"

TABC starting new program for veterans

Thumbnail for the video titled "TABC starting new program for veterans"

Air Zoom Pulse: Nike debuts new sneaker for medical professionals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Air Zoom Pulse: Nike debuts new sneaker for medical professionals"