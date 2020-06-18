MTV fires ‘Siesta Key’ star as new season continues

SIESTA KEY, Fla. (AP) — One of the stars of MTV’s Florida-based reality show “Siesta Key” has been fired.

MTV posted the decision to remove Alex Kompothecras, 25, on the show’s official Twitter account Tuesday evening.

“We’ve made the decision to cut ties with Alex and are editing the current season to minimize his presence,” according to an MTV statement. “He will not be in future seasons of ‘Siesta Key.’” The statement did not say what it had based the decision on.

“Siesta Key” premiered in 2017 and follows a group of young people in Sarasota County, Florida. Kompothecras grew up on the Gulf Coast barrier island, where much of the show is filmed. He was dismissed on Tuesday as the second half of the third season began to air.

Alex’s father, Gary Kompothecras, is the founder of the 1-800-ASK-GARY medical referral service and an executive producer of the show. He also owns the Crescent Club, which his son manages on the show.

“Our family is very disappointed with MTV and we are exploring all our options,” Gary Kompothecras told the Sarasota Herald-Tribune.

It wasn’t clear what relationship Gary Kompothecras and the Crescent Club would have with the show in the future.