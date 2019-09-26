Nancy Pelosi is subject of book by daughter Christine Pelosi

Breaking News
Nancy Pelosi

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., addresses reporters at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, as Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire appears before the House Intelligence Committee about a secret whistleblower complaint involving President Donald Trump. Pelosi committed Tuesday to launching a formal impeachment inquiry against Trump. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

NEW YORK (AP) — An upcoming book on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi comes from someone who knows her well, daughter Christine Pelosi.

“The Nancy Pelosi Way” will be released Nov. 26, Skyhorse Publishing announced Thursday. Christine Pelosi’s book will examine how a mother of five became the first female house speaker and her current leadership of House Democrats during the Trump administration. According to Skyhorse, Christine Pelosi will weave together “the professional and personal experiences” of her mother.

Christine Pelosi is a Democratic Party strategist and author of “Campaign Boot Camp” and “Campaign Boot Camp 2.0.” Pelosi’s sister, Alexandra Pelosi, is a filmmaker and journalist who has made several documentaries about contemporary politics.

