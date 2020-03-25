1  of  2
Breaking News
WF City Council updates emergency order, no shelter in place plan yet Wichita CO. COVID-19 (coronavirus) patient recovers
1  of  25
Closings & Delays
2020 Red River Wine and Beer Festival 2020 US National Art Battle Championship in Wichita Falls 97th District Court Jury Trials Arts Council Offices, Kemp Center for the Arts & The Forum Boots and Heels for Hot Meals CAJUN FEST 2020 Child Support Dockets Children's Miracle Netwrok Allstar Softball Game Cowboy True El Mejicano Restaurant & Cantina Family Fun Zone Fingerprinting Wichita County Sheriff's Office Henrietta & Clay County Chamber of Commerce Hospice of Wichita Falls Lamar Baptist Church Red Door Senior Center Region 9 Adult Education and Literacy Southside Youth Senter Tadpole Children's Academy THE Kitchen - 2020 Volunteer Appreciation Dinner The Museum of North Texas History Ulta Beauty Urban Air Wichita County Sheriff's Office Citizen's Alumni Association Wichita Falls Elk Lodge

National Recording Registry adds albums by Dr. Dre, Selena

Entertainment
Posted: / Updated:
Glen Campbell

FILE – This Sept. 6, 2012 file photo shows singer Glen Campbell performing during his Goodbye Tour in Little Rock, Ark. Campbell’s song “Wichita Lineman,” written by Jimmy Webb, is among 25 recordings being inducted to the National Recording Registry. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Dr. Dre’s classic debut rap album “The Chronic,” Selena’s sophomore release “Ven Conmigo” and the worldwide disco hit “Y.M.C.A.” by the Village People are among 25 recordings being inducted to the National Recording Registry.

The Library of Congress announced Wednesday that Tina Turner’s “Private Dancer,” Glen Campbell’s “Wichita Lineman” — written by Jimmy Webb — and Whitney Houston’s No. 1 hit and cover of Dolly Parton’s “I Will Always Love You” are some of the titles tapped for preservation this year.

The library selects titles for preservation because of their cultural and historic importance to the American soundscape. The titles have to be at least 10 years old.

Others that made the list include Russ Hodges’ play-by-play of the National League tiebreaker between the New York Giants and the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1951; the original 1964 Broadway cast recording of “Fiddler on the Roof”; the announcement of the assassination of President John F. Kennedy by the Boston Symphony Orchestra conductor during the recording of a live performance on Nov. 22, 1963; songs from “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood”; field recordings of over 50 hours of traditional Afghan music; and albums by Dusty Springfield, Cheap Trick and Maria Schneider.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News