1  of  3
Breaking News
WF city offices close to the public Monday amid COVID-19 cautions Fourth COVID-19 (coronavirus) case announced in Wichita Co. Officials confirm two new cases of COVID-19 in Wichita Co.
1  of  26
Closings & Delays
2020 Red River Wine and Beer Festival 2020 US National Art Battle Championship in Wichita Falls 97th District Court Jury Trials Arts Council Offices, Kemp Center for the Arts & The Forum Boots and Heels for Hot Meals Child Support Dockets Children's Miracle Netwrok Allstar Softball Game Cowboy True El Mejicano Restaurant & Cantina Family Fun Zone Fingerprinting Wichita County Sheriff's Office Henrietta & Clay County Chamber of Commerce Hospice of Wichita Falls Lamar Baptist Church Red Door Senior Center Region 9 Adult Education and Literacy River Bend Nature Center Southside Youth Senter Tadpole Children's Academy THE Kitchen - 2020 Volunteer Appreciation Dinner THE Kitchen - Community Champions Day The Museum of North Texas History Ulta Beauty Urban Air Wichita County Sheriff's Office Citizen's Alumni Association Wichita Falls Elk Lodge

NBC News technician dies from coronavirus

Entertainment
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this file photo made Nov. 17, 2009, a marquis advertises the Rainbow Room, the Observation Deck, and NBC Studios in New York. NBC News says that one of its technicians has died after testing positive for coronavirus. Larry Edgeworth worked at the network’s New York headquarters and died on Thursday, March 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, file)

NEW YORK (AP) — A technician who worked at NBC News’ New York headquarters has died after testing positive for coronavirus, the network said on Friday.

Larry Edgeworth worked in NBC’s fifth-floor equipment room, but for many of his 25 years was an audio technician that traveled on stories around the world, NBC News Chairman Andy Lack said.

He suffered from other health issues that put him in danger, Lack said. Health officials say that while the vast majority of people recover from coronavirus, people who are elderly or who have underlying medical conditions are most vulnerable to serious illness.

NBC had said Wednesday that a staff member had tested positive but did not reveal the name for privacy reasons. Edgeworth died Thursday.

“I want to remind you that it’s more important now than ever that you take care of yourself,” Lack said in a memo to NBC staff.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News