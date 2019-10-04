1  of  3
Netflix series ‘Living Undocumented’ probes migrant plights

by: RUSSELL CONTRERAS, Associated Press

This image released by Netflix shows Luis Diaz, a migrant from Honduras who is living in the U.S. illegally, holding his son Noah in Kansas City, Mo., before the child and his mother are deported in a scene from the six-episode docuseries “Living Undocumented” currently streaming Netflix. The series follows eight families from Latin America, Israel, Laos, and Africa who try to live normal lives in the U.S. despite their immigration issues.(Netflix via AP)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A new Netflix documentary series investigates the diversity of migrants caught in the intricate U.S immigration system where uncertainty and pain often battle dreams.

“Living Undocumented” now airing on the streaming service follows the lives of eight families from Latin America, Israel, Laos, and Africa who try to live normal lives in the U.S. despite family members’ immigration status.

The six-episode series shows how the families do their best to go day by day while threats of deportation loom due to changing policy and laws. Crews follow families as they await immigration decisions and try to celebrate birthdays, bat mitzvahs and family cookouts in Florida, Texas and South Carolina.

Co-directors Anna Chai and Aaron Saidman say they wanted to create a series that allowed the immigrants to speak for themselves.

