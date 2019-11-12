1  of  2
Breaking News
Altus police searching for missing man LIVE Impeachment hearings: Watch testimony while getting breakdown of process

New baby and new music: Ricky Martin hosts the Latin Grammys

Entertainment

by: SIGAL RATNER-ARIAS, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Ricky Martin

FILE – This Nov. 2, 2019 file photo shows Ricky Martin at the 2019 LACMA Art and Film Gala in Los Angeles. Martin will perform his latest song “Cántalo” with Residente and Bad Bunny at the Latin Grammy Awards on Thursday, Nov., 14, and will also serve as master of ceremonies along actresses Roselyn Sánchez and Paz Vega. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Between a household with four children, the release of a new single and his debut as host of the Latin Grammys, Ricky Martin hasn’t gotten much sleep lately. But it’s all good.

The Puerto Rican star is excited to perform his latest song “Cántalo” with Residente and Bad Bunny at Thursday’s awards show, as well as having fun as its master of ceremonies along with actresses Roselyn Sánchez and Paz Vega. He is also getting ready to release a new album and go on tour in 2020. All with a newborn (Renn), a 10-month-old baby (Lucía) and his 11-year-old twins (Matteo and Valentino.)

And as a hands-on dad, he tells The Associated Press he can do it all as long as he’s with his family: “Everyone travels to Las Vegas and everyone goes on tour.”

The 20th annual Latin Grammys will be televised live on Univision from the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Impeachment Inquiry

Thumbnail for the video titled "Impeachment Inquiry"

Officials at Minnesota school apologize after hot meals were taken from as many as 40 students and tossed in the trash because they owed more than $15 in outstanding lunch debts.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Officials at Minnesota school apologize after hot meals were taken from as many as 40 students and tossed in the trash because they owed more than $15 in outstanding lunch debts."

New Treatment Offers Dry Eye Relief

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Treatment Offers Dry Eye Relief"

Freshman dies after being found unconscious at Alpha Tau Omega fraternity house.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Freshman dies after being found unconscious at Alpha Tau Omega fraternity house."

Artifacts Discovered at Ohio Church

Thumbnail for the video titled "Artifacts Discovered at Ohio Church"

Oh! Christmas Tree

Thumbnail for the video titled "Oh! Christmas Tree"

Birthdays & Anniversaries 11-13-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversaries 11-13-19"

Rainbow House donation drive

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rainbow House donation drive"

Wichitan of the year

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wichitan of the year"

WF economic outlook

Thumbnail for the video titled "WF economic outlook"

TABC starting new program for veterans

Thumbnail for the video titled "TABC starting new program for veterans"

Air Zoom Pulse: Nike debuts new sneaker for medical professionals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Air Zoom Pulse: Nike debuts new sneaker for medical professionals"