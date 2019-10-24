New cruise ship stars a raft of bona fide Tony Award winners

Entertainment

by: MARK KENNEDY, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

This combination photo shows actor Alan Cumming at the opening night of “Freestyle Love Supreme” in New York on Oct. 2, 2019, from left, in New York. actress Laura Benanti at the Drama Desk Awards, in New York on June 1, 2014, and actor Norbert Leo Butz at the FYC Event for “Fosse/Verdon” in Beverly Hills, Calif. on May 30, 2019. The trio of performers will participate in the inaugural sailing of The Broadway Cruise from New York City to Bermuda from Oct. 10-14, 2020. The stars will perform multiple unique shows on the main pool deck. (AP Photo)

NEW YORK (AP) — Tony Award-winners Alan Cumming, Norbert Leo Butz and Laura Benanti are headlining an interesting venue for a clutch of Broadway stars — a cruise ship.

The trio of performers will be joined by Sierra Boggess, Jenn Colella, Norm Lewis and Taylor Louderman for the inaugural sailing of The Broadway Cruise from New York City to Bermuda from Oct. 10-14, 2020.

The cruise will borrow the Norwegian Pearl, which accommodates 2,000 people. The stars will perform multiple unique shows on the main pool deck. Cabin prices begin at $995 per person.

Makeup designer Joe Dulude II will do demonstrations and interactive sessions with guests, costume designer Paul Tazewell will discuss his creative process and choreographer Kelly Devine will teach daily dance classes.

The concept isn’t entirely new but the level of theater celebrity this time is high. Cruise ships have long highlighted Broadway shows onboard, with performances of everything from “Grease” to “Cats.” And some cruise lines have employed Broadway veterans to mix with the passengers.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

What the Tech: Dark web, stolen information

Thumbnail for the video titled "What the Tech: Dark web, stolen information"

SAFB air show provides USAF recruiting opportunities

Thumbnail for the video titled "SAFB air show provides USAF recruiting opportunities"

SAFB air show provides USAF recruiting opportunities

Thumbnail for the video titled "SAFB air show provides USAF recruiting opportunities"

WWII veteran, former WF firefighter celebrates 100th birthday

Thumbnail for the video titled "WWII veteran, former WF firefighter celebrates 100th birthday"

Drug Take-Back Day offers folks the opportunity to properly dispose of unused medication

Thumbnail for the video titled "Drug Take-Back Day offers folks the opportunity to properly dispose of unused medication"

Woman arrested for allegedly violating probation on conviction threatening to stab mother, bathe her in own blood

Thumbnail for the video titled "Woman arrested for allegedly violating probation on conviction threatening to stab mother, bathe her in own blood"

Man remains in Wichita Co. jail after failing to appear for drug charge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Man remains in Wichita Co. jail after failing to appear for drug charge"

Registered sex offender earns severe sentenced for more child pornography charges

Thumbnail for the video titled "Registered sex offender earns severe sentenced for more child pornography charges"

Gov. Stitt visits Lawton residents to discuss safety, state improvements

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. Stitt visits Lawton residents to discuss safety, state improvements"

F-22 Demo team visits Hirschi High School

Thumbnail for the video titled "F-22 Demo team visits Hirschi High School"

4th Grader Commits Suicide; Parents Blame Bullying

Thumbnail for the video titled "4th Grader Commits Suicide; Parents Blame Bullying"

Hunter Dies After Deer Attack

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hunter Dies After Deer Attack"