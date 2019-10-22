Nicki Minaj indicates she’s now a married woman

Entertainment
Posted: / Updated:
Nicki Minaj

FILE – This Aug. 20, 2018 file photo shows Nicki Minaj at the MTV Video Music Awards in New York. Minaj, who has dated Kenneth Petty for about a year, seemed to confirm her marriage with a video on Instagram on Monday that showed off Mr. and Mrs. coffee mugs and bride and groom hats. The rapper also changed her Twitter name to Mrs. Petty. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Ms. Minaj wants you to know she’s now officially Mrs. Petty.

Minaj — who has dated Kenneth Petty for about a year — seems to confirm her marriage with a video on Instagram on Monday that shows off Mr. and Mrs. coffee mugs and bride and groom hats. The rapper also changed her Twitter name to Mrs. Petty. Her caption read: “Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty 10-21-19.” Minaj’s real name is Onika Maraj.

She did not offer additional information.

The couple first dated as teenagers and reunited last year. She announced plans over the summer to wed.

She has come to his defense after it was revealed Petty has spent time in prison for manslaughter and is a registered sex offender for an attempted rape of a teenager.

This is the first marriage for both.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

