‘Once Upon a Time’ to be reissued with new scenes

Entertainment
Posted: / Updated:

This image released by Sony Pictures shows Leonardo DiCaprio in Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood.” Tarantino’s film is heading back into theaters with an extra 10 minutes of added scenes. Sony Pictures said Wednesday that the longer “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” will play in more than 1,000 theaters in the U.S. and Canada beginning Friday. The new running time will push the 1969 Los Angeles fable to nearly three hours. (Andrew Cooper/Sony-Columbia Pictures via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” is heading back into theaters with 10 minutes of added scenes.

Sony Pictures said Wednesday that the longer “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” will play in more than 1,000 theaters in the U.S. and Canada beginning Friday. The new running time will push Tarantino’s 1969 Los Angeles fable to nearly three hours.

“Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” has been one of the most successful original films of the year. The movie was made for $90 million. It has grossed $139.8 million domestically and $366.8 million worldwide.

The film starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt is expected to be a major Oscar contender.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Top Dogs Compete in Agility World Championships

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Dogs Compete in Agility World Championships"

Student Runner Disqualified For Wearing Hijab

Thumbnail for the video titled "Student Runner Disqualified For Wearing Hijab"

New Evidence In Disney Memorabilia Heist

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Evidence In Disney Memorabilia Heist"

Live 2 Lead WF

Thumbnail for the video titled "Live 2 Lead WF"

Veteran funeral

Thumbnail for the video titled "Veteran funeral"

Birthdays 10-24-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays 10-24-19"

Time To Go: Defendant Runs From Court As Jury Deliberates His Fate

Thumbnail for the video titled "Time To Go: Defendant Runs From Court As Jury Deliberates His Fate"

Crash on cam Phoenix

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crash on cam Phoenix"

DNA Databases Help Solve 35-Year-Old Cold Case

Thumbnail for the video titled "DNA Databases Help Solve 35-Year-Old Cold Case"

Thunderbird air show

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thunderbird air show"

Breast cancer symptoms

Thumbnail for the video titled "Breast cancer symptoms"

Texas Rangers inquiry into Bowie customer service center

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texas Rangers inquiry into Bowie customer service center"