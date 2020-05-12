1  of  3
Oprah Winfrey to launch live virtual experience on wellness

In a photo provided by The Call to Unite, Oprah Winfrey speaks during the 24-hour live event, which was transmitted Friday, May 1, 2020. (The Call to Unite via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — Oprah Winfrey, who visited arenas earlier this year on a wellness tour, is bringing the idea to living rooms while people are homebound due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The media mogul on Tuesday announced “Oprah’s Your Life in Focus: A Vision Forward — Live Virtual Experience,” a free and interactive four-week event that is an extension of her wellness tour with WW (Weight Watchers Reimagined). The 90-minute experiences, hosted by Winfrey via Zoom, will air at 11 a.m. EDT on Saturdays from May 16 through June 6.

“In early 2020, I spent nine weeks traveling the country, talking to people about being well and staying focused. It was exhilarating. Then the pandemic hit and shook us all,” Winfrey said in a statement. “Now, it’s more important than ever to be and stay well and strong. Together, let’s reset, refocus and find clarity in what matters most.”

Winfrey’s tour, “Oprah’s 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus,” launched earlier this year and visited arenas like Brooklyn’s Barclays Center and The Forum in Inglewood, California. The tour included one-on-one conversations with Michelle Obama, Dwayne Johnson, Lady Gaga and other stars.

During the four-week virtual experiences, Winfrey will tackle topics like self-care during the pandemic, connecting in relationships while social distancing, committing to a healthy lifestyle and more.

Special guests will be announced at a later date and viewers can join the virtual experiences by registering at ww.com/oprah.

