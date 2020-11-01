Original James Bond actor Sean Connery dies at 90

Sir Sean Connery, the original James Bond actor, has died at age 90.
The BBC reported the news Saturday morning.
The Scottish actor is best known for his role in the James Bond films, starring in seven of them between 1962 and 1983.
Connery was knighted by Queen Elizabeth in 2000.
